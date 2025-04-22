Menu Explore
‘Only need to worry about your job’: Mamata Banerjee's appeal to protesting Bengal teachers

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2025 02:30 PM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged protesting teachers to return to work, assuring them their salaries would be secured. 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the protesting teachers to resume their duties, promising that her government would safeguard their salaries.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata. (ANI file)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata. (ANI file)

Despite her assurance, thousands of teachers—whose appointments were recently cancelled by a Supreme Court ruling—remained camped outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office in Salt Lake, continuing their overnight protest.

“You don’t need to worry about who is tainted and who is not. You only need to worry about whether you have your job and whether you are getting your salaries on time. The list to identify the tainted and untainted teachers remains with the government and the courts," news agency PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying at an administrative programme in Midnapore.

“We assure that your jobs are safe for now, and you will get your salaries. Please return to your schools and resume classes. I have spoken about this several times since last night. We are with you,” Banerjee added.

Trinamool Congress supreme said a review petition for Group C and Group D staff, who have lost their jobs, will also be filed before the Supreme Court and “keep your faith in us till then”.

Banerjee added that she will visit the troubled areas of Murshidabad in the first week of May.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
