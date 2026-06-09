Only surviving member of Gurugram family killed in Delhi B&B fire dies

The only surviving member of the Gurugram family, killed in the fire at the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) in Delhi’s Hauz Rani, died on Tuesday. Eight members of the family had moved to the B&B to look after critically ill Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, 77, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a nearby hospital, after they were told that he was in poor condition. The blaze left 21 people dead. (HT PHOTO)

Relatives of the Aggarwals said Radhe Shyam Aggarwal was admitted to the hospital for 10 days. His chartered accountant son, Vivek Aggarwal, his wife Tarjani Aggarwal, their two daughters, mother Prem Lata Aggarwal, and three more relatives died in the fire on June 3.

Naresh Gupta, Vivek Aggarwal’s uncle and neighbour in Gurugram’s Sector 46, said that the 77-year-old died around 11.30 am on Tuesday. “The body is expected to arrive at their residence in an hour. Afterwards, we will take him to the same cremation ground in Sector 32 where his son, two granddaughters, wife, and daughter-in-law were cremated on June 4,” he said.

Gupta said that Vivek Aggarwal’s cousins, who live in Delhi, were looking after Radhe Shyam Aggarwal after no one was left to take care of him at the hospital. “At Vivek’s home, a few of the close family members presently live. They will leave soon by locking it indefinitely once all the last rite rituals for the entire family are completed.”

The blaze left 21 people dead and injured 21 others. It began in the kitchen of a restaurant on the B&B’s ground floor.