‘Mic howl’ incident at Oommen Chandy's condolence: Police register suo moto case

The Kerala Police registered a suo moto case over the incident of mic interference during chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at the condolence meeting of former CM Oommen Chandy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress State President K Sudhakaran, film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and others attend the dedication ceremony of former State CM Late Oommen Chandy(ANI)

Seconds after CM started his speech, the mic malfunctioned after the interference with the console by the crowd of journalists and camerapersons near the stage, according to the owner of the mic and sound system service Renjith as quoted by a local daily. However, the issue was resolved within 10 seconds.

One of the bags of a cameraperson fell on the console placed over stairs near the stage which led to the increase of the mic volume to its full level, he said.

The police have not charged anyone on the case and only seized the mic and the amplifier. Renjith said that he was told the equipment will be returned after an expert examination as the police feel the incident maybe intentional.

However, no complaint was registered by either political parties or the organisers after the incident.

