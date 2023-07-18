‘…when we served as chief ministers’: PM Modi pays tribute to Congress veteran Oommen Chandy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mourned the demise of Congress veteran and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and described him “a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress veteran and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

Chandy died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79.

In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away", he wrote without elaborating.

Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.

Mortal remains of Oommen Chandy to be brought to Kerala on July 18

The mortal remains of Chandy will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, the party said. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, Satheesan said the funeral services will be held at Puthuppally church near Kottayam on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing the media along with other senior leaders, he said the body will be kept at the Durbar Hall of the state secretariat on Tuesday for the public to pay tribute.

"After that the remains will be taken to the St George Cathedral near the secretariat where he used to pray. Later, the body will be kept at Indira Bhavan, for the party workers to pay homage," Satheesan said.

Indira Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram is the Congress headquarters in Kerala. The body will be taken in a procession to Puthuppally on Wednesday morning. "We have made arrangements at the Thirunakkara Ground in Kottayam for the public to pay homage. In the evening, the body will be taken to his house at Puthuppally," Satheesan said.

The funeral will be held at the Puthuppally church at 2pm on Thursday, he added.

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former CM. According to Congress sources, Chandy died at a private hospital at 4.25 am while undergoing treatment for cancer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON