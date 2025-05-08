Menu Explore
Operation Sindoor: India targets radars in Pakistan, Lahore's air defence neutralised

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2025 03:19 PM IST

India on Wednesday launched precision strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A day after precision strikes against terrorist targets under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces on Thursday targeted the air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan, the government said today. 

Locals stand on the debris of destroyed structures in Muridke about 30 kilometres from Lahore, on May 7(AFP)
Locals stand on the debris of destroyed structures in Muridke about 30 kilometres from Lahore, on May 7(AFP)

Due to India's action, the air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised, it added.

"Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," the statement said.

“Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

India also said that Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI. An official Government confirmation is awaited.

Get Operation Sindoor Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Operation Sindoor: India targets radars in Pakistan, Lahore's air defence neutralised
