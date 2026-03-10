The government on Monday shared details about Operation Deep Manifest and tourism-related relief schemes in Ladakh following the Pahalgam attack in September 2025 in the Lok Sabha. Operation Deep Manifest targeting Pak goods ongoing, govt tells LS

“The primary objective of the said Operation is to identify and seize consignments originating from

Pakistan and transhipment via third countries to India,” said union minister of finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question posed about the status of the operation by Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

Chaudhary added that the Operation Deep Manifest is ongoing and focuses on preventing the import of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan to India. He shared that as of January this year, 12 cases of goods of Pakistani-origin imported from the UAE and worth Rs. 1784 lakhs were booked by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

In a seperate question asked by Kargil MP Mohamed Haneefa, tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat provided a written reply about the relief measures for tourism stakeholders in Kargil and Leh in Ladakh following the attack.

Statistics included in the response show that Kargil witnessed at 70.9% decline in domestic tourists between 2024 and 2025, with the number falling from 3,20,432 to 93,389. It also witnessed a 27.12% decline in foreign tourists within the year. Leh, on the other hand, saw a 27.3% and 16.80% decline in domestic and foreign tourists respectively between 2024 and 2025.

Shekhawat shared that Ladakh’s finance department in September 2025 enabled banks in the region to avail benefits under Chapter VII of the Reserve Bank of India (Relief Measures by Banks in Areas Affected by Natural Calamities)

Directions, 2018. Following this, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and J&K Bank created a rehabilitation plan for borrowers, including those in the tourism sector, who were affected by disturbances following the Pahalgam attack.

The provisions in the rehabilitation plan include extension of the repayment period in existing term loans with moratorium period, extension in the repayment period in existing term loans without moratorium period, conversion of interest accrued or to be accrued during the moratorium period in existing working capital into Funded Interest Term Loan (FITL), conversion of interest accrued or to be accrued during the moratorium period in term loan into FITL, and sanctioning of additional credit facility in the shape of working capital term loan, which shall not exceed 15% of existing fund based working capital limit.

Additionally, the response mentioned more government schemes aimed towards rehabilitation, such as the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat

Gram Abhiyan, which is aimed at improving the socioeconomic condition of tribal

communities and the development of 1000 homestays in the region. “The States and Union Territories, including Ladakh, can avail assistance of a maximum of Rs.5 Crore for implementing 5-10 homestays per village in a village cluster of 5-6 villages, subject to eligibility as per the

Guidelines issued on 01.07.2025,” he added. Homestays can also avail collateral-free institutional credit of Mudra Loans, as per the Budget announcement for 2025-26, which is aimed at encouraging the establishment of homestays across the country.