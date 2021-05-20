'Operation Muskan': Police rescue 4,257 street children across Andhra Pradesh

As many as 4,257 children from all over Andhra Pradesh were rescued by the state police on Wednesday as part of 'Operation Muskan', aimed at rescuing children on the streets, orphans, and those sent to work by parents due to financial burdens.

Out of the 4,257 children, 10 were identified in Krishna district's Nuzividu circle.

District SP Raveendranath Babu, who monitored the program at the district headquarters in Machilipatnam, said that the children have been sent to childcare centres.

"It is not correct to use children as laborers even if parents have financial burdens. The state government is holding many programs for the welfare of such children. We are giving counseling to the parents. Some children are identified. They will be sent to government-run homes after conducting covid tests. If anybody is identified with Corona, they will be sent to covid care centers," Babu said.

Nuzividu circle inspector Venkata Ramana said that counselling is held for the parents of the 10 children who were found on the streets and have been handed back to them.

The circle inspector also warned shopkeepers and others that legal action will be taken on them if they employ minor children to do work at their place.