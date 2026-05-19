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Operation Sindoor showcased military precision, struck deep: Army chief

Gen Dwivedi said that strategic vulnerability today is not military inferiority but dependence on foreign supply chains, critical minerals, and digital infrastructure

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:07 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New delhi
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Operation Sindoor -- India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike---delivered military precision, diplomatic signalling and economic resolve as one coherent national act, army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday,

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi (PTI)

“It struck deep, dismantled terror infrastructure, punctured a long-standing strategic assumption (Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail), and then stopped, deliberately and purposefully,” he said at a seminar organised by the think tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

Operation Sindoor, which began in the early hours of May 7, 2025, was New Delhi’s muscular response to the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. It triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes with fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

“The deliberate halt after 88 hours was smart power in its most complete expression, knowing exactly which instrument to apply, at what intensity, and precisely when to convert a military moment into a strategic one,” the army chief said.

Contemporary conflicts now impose sustained demands not only on armed forces but also on industrial production, research systems, and governance structures, he said. “We must build a defence industrial base that is not merely self-sufficient but strategically competitive, converting national security requirements into industrial capacity and ultimately into export leverage.”

 
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