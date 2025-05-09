Operation Sindoor was inevitable and necessary: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said the Union government’s decision to carry out military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan was “necessary and inevitable” and the action “to serve justice to aggrieved families and entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale the whole country.” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Operation Sindoor carried out to serve justice to Pahalgam terror strike victims. (PTI photo)

In a statement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, hailed Operation Sindoor, “initiated by the India armed forces against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam.”

“We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with government and armed forces in spirit and action,” the statement said.

The RSS, which had earlier backed the government’s decision to out the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance said condemned the attacks being carried out by Pakistani army on religious places and civilian settlement areas on the border of India.

“In this challenging time, the RSS appeals to all citizens to ensure full compliance of instructions being given by the government and administration. Along with this, while discharging our sacred civic duty, we all have to be cautious and do not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces to succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony,” the statement said.