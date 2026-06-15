Thrissur , Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said the state's anti-narcotics campaign, Operation Toofan, was proving successful and called on people to actively support the initiative to eradicate the drug menace.

Operation Toofan proving successful, public support vital to curb drug menace: Kerala minister

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a gathering here, Chennithala said society had begun to recognise the seriousness of the narcotics problem and that public participation was crucial to the campaign's success.

"The campaign is proving successful because society itself has recognised that drug abuse is one of the most serious issues affecting us today. Everyone has a role to play in overcoming this challenge," he said.

The minister said Kerala had witnessed a significant rise in drug abuse in recent years.

"Unfortunately, many members of the younger generation are becoming trapped in drug abuse, knowingly or unknowingly. Operation Toofan is aimed at protecting them from this threat," he said.

Chennithala said the campaign could not succeed through police action alone.

"The police, excise, education and health departments, along with all other relevant sectors, must work together. More importantly, the campaign has to reach the people. There is no party politics in this initiative. Everyone should become part of this major mission to save the younger generation," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister said he had personally received numerous representations and appeals, especially from mothers concerned about their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said he had personally received numerous representations and appeals, especially from mothers concerned about their children. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Their pain and concerns have reinforced the need for this mission to protect future generations from drug abuse," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Their pain and concerns have reinforced the need for this mission to protect future generations from drug abuse," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chennithala said the campaign was built around three key pillars-enforcement, awareness and rehabilitation for those affected by drug addiction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennithala said the campaign was built around three key pillars-enforcement, awareness and rehabilitation for those affected by drug addiction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The campaign has mobilised thousands of volunteers across the state, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign has mobilised thousands of volunteers across the state, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Extensive awareness programmes are being organised, along with the necessary follow-up measures," the minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Extensive awareness programmes are being organised, along with the necessary follow-up measures," the minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged all citizens, organisations and institutions to extend their full support to the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged all citizens, organisations and institutions to extend their full support to the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Only through collective action can we effectively address this problem. Everyone should remain vigilant and actively contribute to this mission," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Only through collective action can we effectively address this problem. Everyone should remain vigilant and actively contribute to this mission," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Operation Toofan was launched by the UDF government shortly after it assumed office.

As part of the campaign, police have been conducting statewide anti-narcotics drives and regularly arresting suspected drug peddlers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON