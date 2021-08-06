Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Opp doesn’t want to hear health MoS because she’s an adiwasi: Health minister
Opp doesn’t want to hear health MoS because she’s an adiwasi: Health minister

By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File photo)

Minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandavviya on Friday accused the Opposition of being casteist for not allowing MoS Dr Bharti Pawar to speak. Pawar was constantly interrupted by the Opposition’s protest in Lok Sabha.

“Dr Bharti Pawar comes from a tribal community, she is a woman who has studied till MBBS. Today, for the first time, she is replying on behalf of the ministry but the Opposition does not want to listen to an ‘adivasi’ minister of state. They are insulting a tribal woman,” said Mandaviya in the Lok Sabha.

After the health minister’s statement, Pawar replied to the question posed by BJP leaders Sunil Kumar Singh and Ranjeet Singh Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar on institutional deliveries.

She said the rate of maternal mortality rate has fallen from 122 per 100,00 live births in 2014-15 to 113 per 100,000 in 2019-20. She reiterated the government’s commitment towards ensuring safe childbirth and motherhood for every woman.

Later, responding to Mandaviya’s charge, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “This government stoops every day to distract, divide and divert the collective attention of the nation from the real issues to a polarising narrative. Modi will go down in the history of India as the most divisive leader.”

Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh said the health minister’s remark is an irresponsible one. “Everyone knows how BJP treats women, it is not hidden,” he added.

