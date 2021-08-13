Oppn calls on Naidu over govt action, Sonia plans meet with top leaders

New Delhi: Fourteen Opposition leaders met vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday to condemn the government’s actions in the recently concluded monsoon session, even as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi announced a meeting with top leaders on August 20 to discuss the future course of a united Opposition.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and 13 others, met Naidu and submitted a letter to express their “strongest possible condemnation” at the manner in which Rajya Sabha was conducted on Wednesday evening, when the general insurance amendment bill was cleared amid furious protests by Opposition leaders.

“A very large number of security personnel, who were not part of the regular part of the watch and ward staff of the Rajya Sabha were deployed. They used unacceptable force and physically manhandled members of Parliament, including women members,” he said in a letter given to Naidu.

Describing the developments as “a shocking, unprecedented insult” to Indian democracy and dignity of the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition MPs alleged that they were “prevented from registering their protest” against the bill.

Naidu told the opposition leaders that he was “deeply hurt” by the incidents in the House on August 10 and cautioned that “such unruly behaviour by some members is not pardonable and necessary action needs to be taken against such erring members”, according to a senior leader.

“He even expressed concern over even the Chairman not being allowed to make some important observations,” said a second functionary.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat deployed 42 marshals from both Houses of Parliament in the chamber on Wednesday evening, when furious Opposition leaders stormed the Well and protested against the passage of the general insurance bill.

After the Opposition allegations, Naidu summoned officials on Thursday. “The officials reported that no outsiders were deployed as martials in the Rajya Sabha on August 10,” said an official release.

“They stated that only the watch and ward staff of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats was deployed, which is permitted, based on the need. They also informed that only 14 martials were deployed to started with and was gradually scaled up to 42, based on the situation in the House and in view of the incidents in the House on previous days,” the release said.

Opposition parties also staged a protest match to Vijay Chowk and later issued a joint statement accusing the government of deliberately derailing Parliament.

“The Parliament session is over. Frankly, as far as 60% of the country is concerned, there has been no Parliament session because the voice of 60% of this country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha (the MPs were) physically beaten,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged.

In a separate development, Sonia Gandhi called a virtual meeting with top Opposition leaders on August 20.

A senior Congress leader said the meeting was aimed to take forward the new-found unity between many Opposition parties during the parliament session. The leaders will discuss the current political scenario and come out with a joint statement.

The Congress leader pointed out that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also indicated that Opposition parties would meet again after the session is over. The meeting is expected to discuss the Pegasus row, price rise and other related political issues.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the meeting. “Maharashtra chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) too will participate in it,” he said.

Banerjee was yet to take a decision, a Trinamool Congress MP said. “We cannot say anything without holding a meeting with Banerjee,” he said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP TKS Elangovan said issued related to Parliament will be taken up at the meeting.