Oppn important, it shouldn’t vent frustration in House: PM

New Delhi The Opposition should not vent the frustration of its electoral defeats in Parliament, and instead shed negativity and confrontational attitudes to move forward in national interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweep of elections in three key heartland states.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday.

Speaking outside Parliament on the opening day of the winter session, Modi termed his party’s impressive victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh encouraging signs for those committed to the well-being of the common person and the future of the country, even as he advised the Opposition to embrace positivity.

“Based on the current election results, I would like to tell my Opposition colleagues that they have a golden opportunity. Instead of planning to vent frustration over the defeat in this session, if they learn from it, shun the idea of negativity that has been prevalent for the past nine years, and move forward with positivity, the country’s perspective towards them will change,” Modi said.

“A new door may open for them... and even if they are in the Opposition, I am giving them good advice to come forward with positive thoughts. If we take 10 steps, then you should take 12 steps while making decisions,” he added.

The winter session is expected to be stormy over the imminent expulsion of embattled Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra in connection with cash-for-query allegations, the passage of a raft of important but controversial bills (such as those to replace India’s legal codes) and polarising issues such as the ongoing violence in Manipur and allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group.

“Everyone’s future is bright; there’s no need for despair. But please, do not vent the frustration of defeat in the House. There might be disappointment. Your colleagues may have to do something to show their strength. But, at least, do not turn this temple of democracy into a platform for expressing frustration,” said Modi, flanked by Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jitendra Singh.

He held out some suggestions for the Opposition — which has previously blamed the government for pushing bills through Parliament with little notice or discussion — as he called for cooperation.

“And I say this again, based on my long experience, change your approach a bit, leave the confrontational attitude aside just for the sake of opposition, and contribute positively for the country’s benefit. Debate the shortcomings. You see, the hatred growing in the country today over certain issues might turn into love through such actions. So, there is an opportunity; don’t let it slip away,” he said.

Modi said cooperation was important in Parliament, adding that conveying a message of positivity was important for the Opposition. “I also want to say that it is in your interest to convey a message of positivity to the country. It’s not good for democracy if your image becomes associated with hatred and negativity. The Opposition is as crucial, valuable, and powerful in a democracy, and it should be equally capable. I make this statement once again for the well-being of democracy,” he said.

The comments came a day after the BJP tightened its grip over India’s heartland with emphatic victories — staving off anti-incumbency to score a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, keeping alive Rajasthan’s tradition of voting out the incumbent with a clear majority in the desert state, and shocking the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh by wresting back the tribal-dominated province. The only salve for the bruised Congress came south of the Vindhyas where the party defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

Outside Parliament, Modi termed the results encouraging.

“These results are encouraging for those who are committed to the well-being of the common man, and who are dedicated to the bright future of the country, especially for all sections of all societies, women from every village and city, youth from every village and city of all social groups, farmers from every community, and the poor people of my country. Those who follow the principles of empowering these four important castes and ensuring their bright future and last mile delivery of concrete plans received strong support,” he said.

In previous speeches, he has said the only four castes important to him were farmers, poor, youth and women, accusing the Opposition of trying to divide the society on the back of polarising issues such as a caste census.

“When there is good governance and consistent support for public welfare, the term anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant. Some may call it pro-incumbency, good governance, transparency, national interest, or solid plans for public welfare, but this has been the experience that we have been witnessing consistently. And today we are meeting in this new temple of the Parliament after such an excellent public mandate,” he said.

The winter session is the first full session to be conducted in the new Parliament, which hosted a special session last September, when a historic bill reserving a third of seats for women in national and state legislatures was passed. The PM asked everyone to share their inputs on how to improve the new building and said the government was striving to have discussions with opposition members to seek everyone’s cooperation.

“I am urging all respected MPs to come prepared fully, discuss thoroughly on any bills presented in the House and provide the best suggestions. Because when a MP gives a suggestion, it contains elements of practical experience. But if there is no discussion, the country misses out on those things, and that’s why I am urging (all the members for serious discussions) once again,” he said.

Modi said the country did not want to wait for development any longer. “In every section of society, there is a sentiment that we just need to move forward. I urge all respected MPs to lead the House while respecting this sentiment. This is my request to them,” he said.

The Congress accused Modi of spreading “negative politics”.

“When they lost in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh PM Modi never shared these homilies... One time, he dedicated this win for the women, farmers and good governance, then he boasts in Parliament that it is ‘Modi’s win’. This is a bad omen for democracy and I can only say that the BJP is the proprietor of negative politics. They turn truth into false in the disguise of developing India,” said the Congress’s Lok Sabha House leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

