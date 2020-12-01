e-paper
Home / India News / Oppn rallies behind farmers, slams govt

Oppn rallies behind farmers, slams govt

As part of the campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked his party workers to ensure that they should help protesting farmers and provide them with food in their own areas.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 02:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BJP’s Amit Malviya said the AAP government already implemented the farm laws in Delhi.
The BJP’s Amit Malviya said the AAP government already implemented the farm laws in Delhi.(AP)
         

The Congress has lodged a campaign called Speak Up for Farmers, that aims to mobilise workers in solidarity with those protesting on the streets.

As part of the campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked his party workers to ensure that they should help protesting farmers and provide them with food in their own areas. “Farmers are the strength of the country and yet why are they on the streets having walked so far? If these farm laws are in their favour, why is the farmer so angry? These laws are for 2-3 friends of Narendra Modi. These laws aim to rob farmers,’’ he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, his colleague and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Chowdhary wrote to the Prime Minister proposing that farmers who have taken Kisan Credit Card loans should be allowed to renew on payment of interest and not of principal too. “These feudal mindsets of bankers which are putting stumbling blocks for securing the farmers’ financial assistance should be abdicated,’’ said Chowdhary in the letter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too, attacked the Centre’s handling of the crisis. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Modi government has spoilt the Diwali of the farmers -- the farmers are scared for the prices that their produce will get... the farmer is braving cold water jets and police action. Meanwhile the Prime Minister is marking Dev Dipawali....’’

The BJP’s Amit Malviya said the AAP government already implemented the farm laws in Delhi. “Now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose. It was never about farmers. Just politics,’’ he tweeted. AAP responded by saying: “The notification by Delhi government allows farmers to sell their crops anywhere... we have not dismantled mandis...”

