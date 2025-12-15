Opportunity to review ties: PM Modi ahead of 3-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, saying that the tour would be an opportunity to review bilateral relations with the three countries and to engage with the Indian diaspora. The PM will first travel to Jordan during December 15-16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II. (Narendra Modi X account | File photo)

In a statement ahead of his visit, Modi noted that India has age-old civilisational ties and extensive contemporary bilateral relations with all three nations.

The PM will first travel to Jordan during December 15-16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II, with the visit marking 75 years of diplomatic ties. Besides holding discussions with King Abdullah II and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Modi said he looks forward to engagements with Crown Prince Al Hussein.

“In Amman, I will also meet the vibrant Indian community who have made significant contributions to India–Jordan relations,” he said.

From Amman, Modi will go to Ethiopia during December 16-17 at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first visit to the east African country. Its capital Addis Ababa is also the headquarters of the African Union, which was admitted as a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency of the bloc.

“In Addis Ababa, I will hold detailed discussions with…Abiy Ahmed Ali and also have the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora living there,” he said.

“I will also have the privilege to address the joint session of Parliament, where I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.”

On the final leg of his tour, Modi will visit Oman during December 17-18. “My visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Oman,” he said.

Modi said he will hold discussions with the Sultan of Oman and further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership and the strong commercial and economic relationship.

“I will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, which has contributed immensely to the country’s development and in enhancing our partnership,” he said.

People familiar with the matter said that India and Oman are expected to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) during the visit.