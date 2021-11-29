Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Opposition slams government for passing Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said if a debate had taken place, then the government would have been answerable for the “conspiracy to privatise” the farming sector, the sacrifice of 700 farmers, and the reason for not giving guarantee on MSP
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the three “anti-agriculture” laws were passed in Parliament without discussion and have been repealed without discussion. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 03:14 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Opposition parties on Monday hit out at the government over the passage of the bill to repeal farm laws in Parliament without discussion.

In a tweet, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Derek O’Brien called it a shame that the bill was taken up and passed without debate being allowed. “Not even a fig leaf of democracy. SHAMELESS.”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the three “anti-agriculture” laws were passed in Parliament without discussion and have been repealed without discussion. He added if a debate had taken place, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party-led government would have been answerable to the country regarding the “conspiracy to privatise” the agricultural sector, the sacrifice of 700 farmers, and reason for not giving minimum support price (MSP).Also Read:Congress welcomes withdrawal of farm laws but questions absence of debate

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmer protests will continue. “This is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending.”

The farm laws were enacted last year and triggered protracted protests that prompted Modi to announce the legislation will be repealed.

