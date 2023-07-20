Not allowed to raise Manipur when it’s burning: LoP Kharge to RS chairman Dhankhar

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed his disappointment to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for being unable to raise the Manipur issue in the upper house. Kharge wanted the issue of Manipur to be taken up in Rajya Sabha. (ANI photo)

“I was not being given a chance to speak on Rule 267. Tomorrow you (VP) will say that you did not give notice on time. Unfortunately, I am not allowed to raise this (rule 267) when Manipur is burning and the women are raped and paraded while naked and PM is keeping quiet,” LoP Kharge said.

Soon after Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar told the house that discussion on Manipur will only be taken up after consultation from the leader of the house, there was a massive uproar from the opposition parties.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government has no objections and was ready for a discussion.

“Short duration discussion on Manipur issues has come to be demanded under Rule 176 by various members. Members are keen to engage in discussion on Manipur issues. These discussions have three stages, one, every member of the House is entitled to give a notice for short duration discussion. I have considered those notices but under the mandate of the rule, I have to consult the date and time from the Leader of the House,” VP Dhankhar said.

Raising strong objection to this, Kharge said, “I am very sorry sir that you always speak about the procedure. How does a leader of the House suddenly get up and say we are ready?”

According to Rule 267, “Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of Rules”.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien said the discussion on Manipur situation must be taken up under Rule 267 and that the prime minister speak on the issue in the house.

O’Brien added that Rule 267 should be enforced and their notices be taken up first.

