Home / India News / Opposition leaders join protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar
india news

Opposition leaders join protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar

By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders of Opposition at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday, August 6. (ANI)

Opposition leaders on Friday joined farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to extend support to their demand for a repeal of the three controversial farm laws. They included Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and leaders from DMK, Trinamool, NCP, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Samajwadi Party.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi said, “All parties have gathered here today to extend their support to the farmers against the black laws imposed by the government. You all know what is happening in the Parliament. We want to talk about the Pegasus in Parliament but they (government) are not allowing the issue to be raised.”

He highlighted the importance of discussion on Pegasus saying that “(PM) Narendra Modi has snooped into every Indian’s phone”.

Also Watch | Rahul Gandhi joins farmers protesting in Delhi along with Opposition leaders

On why they not taking part in any discussion on farm laws despite the government agreeing to it, Gandhi said, “We are here to support farmers from all parts of India. Nothing can be worked out through a discussion. These laws need to be repealed.”

The farmers, who have been protesting against the laws at Jantar Mantar, have been holding a Kisan Sansad, or farmers’ parliament, parallel to the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

Earlier, on July 26, to express his support for protesting farmers, Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament. The vehicle, with a banner demanding that the three “anti-farmer black laws” be repealed, was stopped at the entry gate as it didn’t have a valid pass to be allowed in.

