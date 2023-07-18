Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE: Police remove posters targeting Nitish Kumar ahead of day 2 huddle

Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Non-BJP leaders of 26 parties are set to huddle at a second meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday to stitch a united alliance against the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The formal meeting will begin at 11 am, in which NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also expected to be in attendance after skipping the dinner party on day 1.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi during the opposition parties meet, in Bengaluru, Monday, (PTI)

Over 50 leaders from different parties attended the informal discussion on Monday following which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has been assigned to overlook the preparations for the meeting.

The second meeting comes just a month after the mega Opposition meet in Patna convened by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Initially scheduled to be held at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, it was moved to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions in the hill state. After the meeting concluded, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that like-minded opposition parties will work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare.

While the Congress top brass assembled in Bengaluru for the day two discussions, senior party leader Oommen Chandy passed away in the city's Chinmaya Mission Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday following prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has also announced a big huddle in New Delhi on July 18, where nearly 38 parties are expected to join. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the BJP for calling a meeting of its alliance partners when the opposition parties joined hands to challenge the saffron party, saying the NDA is “being sought to be revived years after it had become a farce.”