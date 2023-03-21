Opposition parties protest inside Parliament amid Adani row, demand JPC probe

Opposition parties staged a protest inside Parliament building on Tuesday pressing for their demand for setting up a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the allegations of irregularities by the Adani Group.

This is the first time that members in Parliament have staged a protest from inside the complex. (ANI image)

Members of 17 parties including the Congress, Shiva Sena, DMK, TMC, BRS and Left congregated outside the State Bank of India (SBI) branch located on the first floor and raised slogans where they were holding placards demanding a JPC probe.

According to an MP, the idea to protest from outside the SBI office was symbolic and to drive home the message that the banks’ exposure to Adani Group is a “matter of concern”.

The opposition parties have been pushing the government to set up a JPC to investigate the claims of financial irregularities by the Adani Group as revealed in the Hindenburg report.

The government has so far not agreed to the demand.

The ongoing budget session has already seen acrimonious exchanges between the opposition and government on the issue.

On Tuesday, both houses were adjourned till 2pm following heated exchanges between them.

In the Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked floor leaders to meet him in his chambers at 11:30am.

He also said he has received 11 notices under Rule 267 to suspend business and take up the issues related to the Adani group. The notices were not admitted.

Congress leaders also protested that leader of the opposition (LoP) and party president, Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak in Rajya Sabha.

