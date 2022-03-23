Opposition set to continue protests over fuel price increase

NEW DELHI: The Opposition parties were set to continue protests in Parliament against the fuel price increase for a second day on Wednesday. The non-National Democratic Alliance parties seek to focus on the issue as it impacts the common person. They were informally coordinating their strategy to ensure a smooth and united approach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress lawmakers separately gathered in front of Parliament’s Gandhi statue on Wednesday with placards to protest against the fuel price increase.

The increase triggered protests in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday and resulted in two adjournments of Rajya Sabha. The protests erupted in the Upper House after Opposition lawmakers including Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil and Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Dola Sen sought an adjournment to discuss the matter.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejected their notice, saying the issue can be “discussed during demands for grants of the ministries concerned”.

TMC members stormed into the Well of the House, carrying placards. Leaders of the Congress, the Left parties, the Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena raised slogans and sought an urgent debate on the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naidu directed that “names of the people, whoever is carrying placards, be noted and put in the bulletin”, suggesting strict action. He then adjourned the proceedings till noon. The disruptions continued when the House reconvened, prompting deputy chairman Harivansh to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm. The House resumed normal functioning after lunch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON