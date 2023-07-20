Opp women leaders slam Irani over Manipur video incident, demand CM’s resignation

After the Opposition parties on Thursday slammed the Centre’s silence on Manipur and questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and its leaders on the video showing two women of the tribal community being paraded naked on the streets, the women leaders in the Opposition have hit out Smriti Irani, who is the Union child and women development minister.

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani (File Photo)

The Opposition women leaders slammed the Union minister for sharing the video on Twitter, however, not taking quick action even as the incident reportedly took place two months ago and a case in this regard was lodged last month.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza during a press conference on the Manipur video incident slammed Irani saying, “Smriti Irani and all the other woman leaders in the ruling dispensation is an indication that they want violence and communalism. I want to remind her (Irani) that before coming to power she only had told the Parliament that matters like these require discussion in an all-party meeting. Now that she is in power, why is she quitting to discuss these things?”

Further taking to Twitter, she said, “Prime Minister Modi, Smriti Irani and Home Minister Amit Shah have done the work of promoting this heinous crime. He should resign taking moral responsibility for it. PM Modi is as guilty as the Chief Minister. If the PM had broken his silence earlier, this situation would not have happened. INDIA will not sit silent on the issue of Manipur!”

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “Our souls are trembling even thinking about the inhuman treatment meted out to women in Manipur.”

Ranjan further slammed Irani on her Twitter post in which she claimed that she spoke to chief minister N Biren Singh who informed her that an investigation is currently underway.

“Clean chit is given to a man who sexually assaults gold medallists of the country and harasses the media and then a 76-day-old video is shamelessly shared by the minister of women and child development claiming that they already have spoken to the Manipur chief minister (N Biren Singh) and are investigating the matter,” Ranjan said.

She claimed that the Union minister and the Manipur government did not take any action even as a first information report was filed last month.

“Why do women always have to bear the brunt of violence? Will it be discussed in the House? INDIA is demanding answers from the government.” she said.

Issuing critical remarks against Irani, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter, “Finally the incompetent Minister breaks her silence on Manipur incident but alas two months too late. Stop it Mantriji, your obnoxious silence on the women wrestlers too makes it clear your intent is to only save a seat in the cabinet. Shameless charade.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter to slam the Centre’s silence on the Manipur violence and condemn the incident of violence against women.

“The pictures of sexual violence against women coming from Manipur are heart-wrenching. The amount of condemnation of this horrific incident of violence against women is less. Women and children have to bear the maximum brunt of violence in society. We must all condemn the violence in one voice while furthering the efforts for peace in Manipur. Why is the Central Government, Prime Minister sitting blindly on the violent incidents in Manipur? Do such pictures and violent incidents not disturb them?” she wrote on Twitter.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said she is ashamed and horrified at the Manipur visuals and demanded the Manipur chief minister’s resignation over the incident. “When will this satanic govt take responsibility? When will Manipur CM resign? More important when will MaunGuru stop with state dinners abroad & speak about Manipur?” Mahua wrote on Twitter.

Meanehile, Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan, Pramod Tiwari, Syed Naseer Hussain, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem and Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj have moved ‘suspension of Business Notice under rule 267’ in Rajya Sabha to discuss the prime minister’s “shocking silence” on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

“We have given an adjournment motion. We want a discussion on (Manipur) violence. We want to see if BJP’s women ministers will speak on this (incident of parading of two women naked in Manipur),” Ranjan said.

The video of two women – police confirmed belonging to the Kuki community – paraded naked and then gang-raped went viral on Wednesday leading to fresh tension as the ethnic clashes continued in Manipur. The video surfaced two months after the incident while police said a complaint was filed last month.

The violent clashes which began May 3 between the two tribal communities – Kuki and Meite – have so far killed 150 and displaced over 50,000.