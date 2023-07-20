PM Modi calls Manipur incident shameful; assures strict action against culprits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur adding that the incident was shameful for any civilized society and assured that the guilty will not be spared. The video of the disrobed women being paraded surfaced on social media on Wednesday fanning fresh tensions. (AFP image)

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the prime minister said that we should rise above politics to protect women.

“My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilized society… the whole nation is shamed. I urge all the chief ministers to further strengthen law and order in their states and especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh or Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics…,” the PM said.

“I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he added.

The video of the women being paraded in B Phainom village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district surfaced on social media on Wednesday, fanning fresh tensions in the state.

Following the criticism over the delay in action in the incident, the Manipur police clarified that a complaint was filed last month.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder has been registered against unknown armed miscreants in the matter.

The incident has triggered a political storm ahead of the beginning of the session with several leaders from the opposition party demanding adjournment of the business to discuss Manipur.

PM Modi also hoped for a productive session to discuss issues of public welfare and said that sharper the discussion, the better outcome it generates in public interest.

“This session is very important because the bills that are going to be tabled in this session are directly related to the welfare of the common people. Be it the data protection bill or the national research foundation (NRF) bill….” he said.

Speaking on the data protection bill, he said that it will give new confidence to every citizen of the country, the NRF bill will strengthen research and innovation in the country.

He also mentioned the Jan Vishwas Bill, and the dental commission bill.

“It has been a tradition in our country for centuries that when there is a dispute, it should be resolved through dialogue. This session is of great use for bringing the Mediation Bill, giving a legal basis to our old age tradition of mediation… there are many such important bills coming in this session and they are all for the national interest,” the PM said.