Opposition tightens the screws on BJP MP Pratap Simha for Lok Sabha trespass

The opposition on Wednesday demanded stern action against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha, this after reports of his office allegedly issuing visitors' passes to the accused who breached the security in the Lok Sabha emerged.



Opposition parties demanded expulsion of Simha, drawing parallels with the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who lost her membership over her parliament login credentials being accessed by a businessman based in Dubai.



Congress MP Manickam Tagore shared a picture of Simha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his X handle and questioned,"This Mr Pratap Simha BJP MP gave Pass to those who attacked Parliament. Will action be taken against the BJP MP who gave the Pass? When an MP lost her seat for a Password. Two rules for two MPs?"



Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded a fair investigation and detailed disclosure of the incident to the public. BJP MP Pratap Simha met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and briefed him about the accused persons involved in the Lok Sabha security breach.

"The attack on the Parliament building is shocking and disturbing and I condemn this act of violence. It is clear that this is a lapse in the security system. It is the duty of the Union Government, especially the Home Minister, to carry out a fair investigation and disclose the full details of the incident to the public," Siddaramaiah said on X.



Congress workers staged a protest outside Simha's office in Mysuru and raised slogans against him, accusing the lawmaker of being responsible for what unfolded in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.



Trinamool Congress, invoking the expulsion of its MP Mahua Moitra, demanded that Simha face the same punishment.

“Our MP Mahua Moitra was unjustly expelled for allegedly breaching national security by sharing her login credentials. Today, BJP Karnataka MP Pratap Simha put the security of the entire Parliament at risk by issuing a visitor's pass to the intruders,” TMC said in a post on social media platform X.

"What is stopping him from getting expelled? Why should a similar treatment not be meted out to him? What gives him the right to continue as a Parliamentarian after jeopardising the safety of fellow MPs?" the party added.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay also pointed out to “a major security lapse” and said this is the first such incident in Parliament. “There was so much campaign about the new parliament building but today the weakness of the security has been exposed.”

There are a number of things that need to be changed. Everyone gathers near the main gate. People stand there for hours to click selfies. The main gate should be secured.”

Bandopadhyay also referred to Mahua Moitra’s expulsion and said, “She was termed anti-national for sharing her password. Now what will happen to the BJP MP (Simha)? His recommendation letter has endangered the life of MPs.”



The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a probe into the incident pertaining to two men jumping from visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and carrying canisters that emitted yellow gas.



Pratap Simha meets Lok Sabha speaker

BJP MP Pratap Simha reportedly met with Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and briefed him about the accused persons, sources told ANI.

According to report, Simha informed the Speaker that the father of one of the intruders belonged to his constituency and had sought a visitor's pass to visit the new Parliament building.



As per report, the intruder remained in constant communication with Simha's personal assistant (PA) and office regarding the visitor's pass. Simha conveyed to the Lok Sabha Speaker that he possessed no additional information beyond what he had already stated.



