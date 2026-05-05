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'Our fight was with EC, not BJP': Mamata Banerjee's fresh claims after BJP's Bengal win

Amid clashes and violence across Bengal, the EC declared that the BJP has won 207 seats.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 04:41 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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Outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission of India helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steal votes in the state.

The TMC supremo further claimed that she was physically attacked inside the counting centre. (ANI)

“We did not fight the BJP, we fought the EC, which worked for the saffron party,” Banerjee said during a press conference in Kalighat, Kolkata.

The TMC supremo further claimed that she was physically attacked inside the counting centre. Speaking to mediapersons, the Trinamool Congress chief stated that she was “kicked, pushed and manhandled" inside the counting centre.

Also Read | ‘Fought like tigers, will bounce back’: Mamata Banerjee after loss in Bengal elections

The Election Commission of India declared the results for the West Bengal assembly elections on Monday. Amid clashes and violence across Bengal, the EC declared that the BJP has won 207 seats.

 
mamata banerjee west bengal election 2026
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Home / India News / 'Our fight was with EC, not BJP': Mamata Banerjee's fresh claims after BJP's Bengal win
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