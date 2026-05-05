'Our fight was with EC, not BJP': Mamata Banerjee's fresh claims after BJP's Bengal win

Outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission of India helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steal votes in the state.

The TMC supremo further claimed that she was physically attacked inside the counting centre. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We did not fight the BJP, we fought the EC, which worked for the saffron party,” Banerjee said during a press conference in Kalighat, Kolkata.

The TMC supremo further claimed that she was physically attacked inside the counting centre. Speaking to mediapersons, the Trinamool Congress chief stated that she was “kicked, pushed and manhandled" inside the counting centre.

Also Read | ‘Fought like tigers, will bounce back’: Mamata Banerjee after loss in Bengal elections

The Election Commission of India declared the results for the West Bengal assembly elections on Monday. Amid clashes and violence across Bengal, the EC declared that the BJP has won 207 seats.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incumbent TMC won 80 seats. However, during vote counting, Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders alleged that the Election Commission had halted the count to show a landslide victory for the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incumbent TMC won 80 seats. However, during vote counting, Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders alleged that the Election Commission had halted the count to show a landslide victory for the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Banerjee stated that leaders of the INDIA bloc will be working together, following the "rigging" of the election in the BJP's favour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee stated that leaders of the INDIA bloc will be working together, following the "rigging" of the election in the BJP's favour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "All the opposition party leaders are working together. The atrocities are unheard of - leaders are being beaten, their houses being demolished, women are being threatened with rape. How can a party ruling in the Centre do such things?," said Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee's fresh claims against EC, BJP | What we know The Trinamool leader has stated that the counting of votes had been halted by ED agents to show victory for the BJP. A similar claim was made by Banerjee on the result day on Monday.

Mamata Banerjee also stated that she was kicked, pushed and manhandled inside the counting centre on Monday.

Banerjee, who is now the outgoing chief minister, has stated that they will not resign. "There is no question of me resigning. We were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee," she said during the press conference on Tuesday.

The TMC chief has also stated that the BJP “goons” have made rape threats to female TMC leaders, especially those who questioned the election process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "All the opposition party leaders are working together. The atrocities are unheard of - leaders are being beaten, their houses being demolished, women are being threatened with rape. How can a party ruling in the Centre do such things?," said Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee's fresh claims against EC, BJP | What we know The Trinamool leader has stated that the counting of votes had been halted by ED agents to show victory for the BJP. A similar claim was made by Banerjee on the result day on Monday.

Mamata Banerjee also stated that she was kicked, pushed and manhandled inside the counting centre on Monday.

Banerjee, who is now the outgoing chief minister, has stated that they will not resign. "There is no question of me resigning. We were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee," she said during the press conference on Tuesday.

The TMC chief has also stated that the BJP “goons” have made rape threats to female TMC leaders, especially those who questioned the election process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON