'Our shared history...': President Murmu to Sheikh Hasina during meeting

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. “Welcoming the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said our shared history, language and culture connect us with each other,” an official statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Murmu noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasina, bilateral ties between the two countries have grown immensely. Murmu added that the relations between India and Bangladesh have always been guided by the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust.

“The pandemic and the current international situation demand that India and Bangladesh remain more economically connected to deal with the global crisis. She expressed confidence that with this visit, the relations between the two countries will further mature and develop,” the statement added.

Underlining that Bangladesh achieved great success in the socio-economic prosperity of its people, Murmu assured that India will continue to be a reliable partner in the development journey of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India on Monday, also met with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi.

This is her first visit after both countries' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021. Earlier on Tuesday, Hasina met Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. Both leaders held bilateral talks to review and further strengthen the relationship between India and Bangladesh.

Later, issuing a joint statement with Modi, Hasina said on Tuesday that India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh and the bilateral relations between the two countries are known to be role models for neighbourhood diplomacy.

She added that the two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and all such issues, including the Teesta water-sharing treaty, will be concluded soon.