Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Outbreaks originating in big cities likely to spread faster across nation: Paper
india news

Outbreaks originating in big cities likely to spread faster across nation: Paper

The model, developed by researchers at Pune’s Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research, is part of a paper which is yet to be peer-reviewed
By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:35 AM IST
A Delhi Police personnel issues challan to a shopkeeper for not ensuring social distancing at his shop in Sarojini Nagar market in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 8. (Raj K Raj / HT photo)

Distance is not a good predictor of the infection spread with outbreaks in bigger cities such as Delhi and Mumbai likely to affect Bengaluru in just 2.38 days while those in a closer place like Tirupati are likely to reach there in 5.06 days, according to a model developed by researchers at Pune’s Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research. The model is part of a paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, and is based on mapping of air, train, and road travel patterns from cities with over 10,00,00 population.

Most of the models to date have used air travel as an indicator for the infection spread. But in the Indian context, other modes of travel are equally important as a significant proportion of the population travels by trains.

Also Read | India must procure vaccines in full measure to keep children safe: Sisodia

“Remarkably, even in a heterogeneous country like India, where air travel is by far the least popular mode of transport, accounting for less than 1% of all mobility, the linearity holds good,” says the paper. The paper explains that this is because air transport has the largest reach.

“If only the mobility by air is considered with Bangalore (Bengaluru) as an outbreak city, then even the farthest cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai display high hazard values. In comparison, if train mobility alone is considered, most of the high hazard cities in the Top-10 list are located within south India. It must be noted that cities like Mumbai and Delhi would still have significant hazard values, but they do not figure in the Top-10 list,” the paper says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Grace, the healthcare robot, set to relieve burden of Covid frontline workers

Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch

Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance

Pakistani serial features Rabindra Sangeet, viral videos wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP