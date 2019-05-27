Outrage as 4-yr-old raped at Sangrur school

A four-year-old girl, a student of LKG, was allegedly raped on the premises of a private school in Dhuri town of the district by the school bus conductor on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Kamal, 27, a resident of Dhuri, who took the girl inside the bathroom of the school and raped her. Police said the minor reached home at 1 pm on Saturday and complained of pain before her parents.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors gave her some medicine and discharged her. However, when the family came to know about the sexual assault on Sunday, she was admitted to the civil hospital.

A team of doctors examined her and submitted the medical report to the police.

When the news of the incident spread in the town, hundreds of people gheraoed the city police station and demanded the arrest of the accused.

They also raised slogans against the school management which was allegedly trying to facilitate a compromise between the victim’s family and the accused. After a day-long protest, the police arrested the accused.

“We arrested the accused within an hour after the incident was brought to our knowledge. The members of school management have also been booked in the case,” said Dhuri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Aggarwal.

A case has been registered against the accused bus conductor under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the city police station on Sunday.

First Published: May 27, 2019 05:16 IST