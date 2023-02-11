Over 10,000 km in less than 90 hours: PM Modi en route a ‘hectic’ trip

With cross country travel covering over 10,800 kilometre in less than 90 hours and attending ten public programmes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following through a jam-packed schedule. Started on Friday, PM Modi's first stop was in Lucknow followed by a trip to Mumbai and then to Tripura after flying back to Delhi.

His next stop will be again in Delhi and then he will head for Rajasthan, Bengaluru and then Tripura again.

Check out schedule here:

PM Modi started his journey towards Lucknow where he inaugurated the Global Investment Summit 2023. He then went to Mumbai to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains and the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah.

After covering a distance of 2,700 km in the same day, he travelled to Tripura the next. He addressed public meetings in the state's Ambassa and Radhakishorepur.

In the coming days, PM Modi will launch the year-long celebration to mark Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's 200th birth anniversary at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. He will then fly to Rajasthan's Dausa to lay the foundation stone of several highway projects. He will fly to Bengaluru later in the day.

On Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to head to poll-bound Tripura and address a public rally in Agartala and then fly back to Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)

