Over 100 Myanmar nationals enter Mizoram following military offensive across border
india news

GUWAHATI:Over 100 Myanmar nationals entered two border districts of Mizoram -- Champhai and Hnahthial -- in past few days following military offensive across the border, said the state government on Sunday
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Myanmarese policemen, who fled Myanmar and crossed illegally to India, sit in a temporary shelter at an undisclosed location in Mizoram on March 13, 2021. (AFP)

“I have heard that hundreds of people from Myanmar have entered Mizoram in past few days. But I don’t have the exact figure of how many as I am under quarantine at present,” Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said.

According to news reports, “intense fighting” broke out between armed civilians opposed to the military rule in Myanmar and neighbouring nation’s army in past few days at areas close to the border with Mizoram. The fresh influx is believed to comprise Myanmarese nationals trying to flee the violence.

Mizoram and Myanmar share a 510 km border. Most of the refugees who have entered Mizoram are from the Chin state of Myanmar, which borders six districts of the state—Champhai, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Saitual, Siaha and Lawngtlai. Mizos and Chins share close ethnic ties.

“There has been fresh influx of Myanmar nationals into Mizoram in recent days due to fighting just across the border. These people have entered Champhai and Hnahthial districts. I believe they will return as soon as situation across the border improves,” Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said.

Since March this year, thousands of Myanmar nationals, especially those residing close to the border with India, have entered Mizoram. According to official figures, over 10,000 of them are residing in the northeastern state at present.

“Since the past few days several groups of people in small batches have entered our district through various border points. We don’t have the exact figure of influx in recent days. At present the district has around 730 people who came in during the past few months. They are being accommodated by village elders in 6-7 villages,” said Saizikpuii, additional deputy commissioner Hnahthial.

“On Wednesday 35 Myanmar nationals, most of them old and infirm women and small children, have entered our district. Local NGOs have accommodated them in temporary shelters built away from Zawlsei village,” Maria CT Zuali, deputy commissioner of Champhai said.

