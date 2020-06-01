‘Over 11 lakh migrant workers tracked for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh; 1,027 found symptomatic’: Top health official

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:39 IST

The Uttar Pradesh administration has been tracking incoming migrant labourers and have found over 1,000 symptomatic for Covid-19, state principal secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters on Monday.

“We are tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers. 11,47,872 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for testing,” Prasad said.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said that so far 1587 trains carrying migrants have arrived in the state.

“Sixteen trains are arriving today. 60 trains will be arriving in 2-3 days. With this, the number of people arriving in UP by trains will reach around 22.5 lakh,” Awasthi said.

We are tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers. 11,47,872 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for test: State Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad https://t.co/cY7qknsv4V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2020

Prasad also said that the state has reported 373 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after the which Uttar Pradesh’s number of active Covid-19 cases jump to 3,083. As many as 4,891 people have been cured or discharged while the death toll stands at 217 in the state. Uttar Pradesh has seen over 7,800 total cases of Covid-19 infection till date.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a review on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state and directed officials to ensure the availability of thermal scanners at all railway stations as 200 interstate passenger trains resumed operation today.

Till 2 pm today,1587 trains carrying migrants have arrived in Uttar Pradesh, 16 trains are arriving today. 60 trains will be arriving in 2-3 days. With this, the number of people arriving in UP by trains will reach around 22.5 lakh:UP Additional Chief Secy (Home), Awanish Awasthi https://t.co/EG6tUZg7UO pic.twitter.com/PSnPzNes5m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2020

“Everyone going inside stations should be thermally scanned and handbills regarding coronavirus prevention should be given to the passengers,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister also emphasised the cleanliness of hospitals and proper power supply to all medical facilities to avoid any inconvenience to the patients amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“Both health and medical departments should make good arrangements at COVID hospitals,” the chief minister said.

In its guidelines on the fifth phase of Covid-19 lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government largely stuck to the directions issued by the Centre.

While inter-state travel has been permitted, people from Covid-19 hotspot areas/containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants will open from June 8 while the decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken in July.