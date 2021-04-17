Home / India News / Over 12.25 crore vaccine doses administered in India
Over 12.25 crore vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the nation stands at 12,25,02,790 as per the 8pm provisional report.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The country reached 100 million vaccination mark in 85 days on April 10, faster than the US and China, which took 89 and 102 days respectively.(REUTERS)

The Union health ministry on Saturday said India has administered over12.25 crore vaccination doses with over 25.65 lakh administered today.

60,057 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Saturday, marking a rise of more than 15,000 operational Vaccination Centres. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the nation stands at 12,25,02,790 as per the 8pm provisional report. These include 91,27,451 Healthcare Workers, (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 57,07,322 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Among the frontline workers -- 1,12,29,062 have got the first dose and 55,08,179 have got the second dose; for over 45 years old to 60 years old -- 4,04,16,170 have got the first dose and 10,76,752 have got the second dose; for above 60 years -- 4,55,60,187 got the first dose and 38,77,667 have got the second dose of vaccine.

Out of these, 19,24,416 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6,40,763 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report.

India on Saturday recorded 2.34 lakh new coronavirus cases, pushing its tally of active cases to 16,79,740.

The country, which started administering vaccine doses from January 16, reached 100 million vaccination mark in 85 days on April 10, faster than the US and China, which took 89 and 102 days respectively.

