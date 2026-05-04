...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Over 15,000 to be engaged for counting day duties in Kerala

Kerala's vote counting for assembly elections begins May 4, with 79.70% turnout. Security measures include 32,301 police and QR code IDs for entry.

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the counting of votes on Monday (May 4) in the Kerala assembly elections across 140 counting centres set up at 43 locations in the state, said chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar on Sunday.

Over 15,000 to be engaged for counting day duties in Kerala

As always, the postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the votes registered on the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Kelkar said that the tentative polling figure in the state stood at 79.70% after factoring in the postal ballots received so far. Of the total 53,984 postal ballots issued to service voters, 20,028 ballots have been returned by May 1. The final turnout will be revealed after the Election Commission releases the Index Card, a report prepared using data compiled by all the returning officers.

“This figure is expected to rise because service voters can send in their postal ballots until the start of counting. Despite Sunday being a holiday, we have asked the postal department to ensure the delivery of postal ballots today too. Measures have been taken to hand over all postal ballots received yesterday and today to the respective returning officers,” Kelkar told reporters at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

As part of maintaining law and order preventing any form of political violence post counting of votes, 32,301 police personnel will be deployed across the state.

Kelkar said that as part of a new reform, QR code-based photo identity cards will be issued to those entering the counting centres. Only those with valid identification cards will be allowed in. The steps have been taken to reduce friction and needless verbal tussles between representatives of political parties at counting centres.

The model code of conduct will be in force till May 6 in the state, said Kelkar, unless it is withdrawn by the ECI.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result LIVE, West Bengal Election Result LIVE, Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result LIVE, West Bengal Election Result LIVE, Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE
Home / India News / Over 15,000 to be engaged for counting day duties in Kerala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.