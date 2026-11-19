Over 17,000 end of life vehicles (EOL) were seized between January 1 and November 2 this year, data shared by Delhi Traffic Police revealed. Of them 16,918 were two-wheelers, while 164 were cars. The remaining vehicles were three-wheelers and others. During this special drive named “EOL Vehicles Awareness Mela” between Nov 12 and 16, 240 end-of-life vehicles were impounded. (Representative file photo)

To encourage people to surrender such vehicles and scrap them only at authorised facilities, the Delhi Traffic Police launched a special drive named “EOL Vehicles Awareness Mela”.

During this drive between November 12 and 16, as many as 240 end-of-life vehicles, which completed their life span of ten years as diesel and 15 years as petrol vehicles, were impounded and later sent for scrapping after their owners surrendered them during the special drive, said additional commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya.

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She added that nearly 5,000 people attended the awareness programme organised at multiple locations across central, eastern and northern traffic ranges, which fall under Zone-1 traffic, during the four days.

“It’s a new initiative undertaken in Zone-1 traffic with the objective of promoting a cleaner, safer and pollution-free Delhi. Keeping in mind the positive outcome of the awareness programme, we plan to launch it in the entire city,” said Arya.

During the awareness drive, citizens were educated about the rules governing EoL vehicles and the environmental concerns associated with their continued use. They were also guided on how to dispose of such vehicles through authorised scrapping facilities. Through the EoL Vehicles Awareness Mela, which also included representatives from the Delhi transport department, thousands of citizens—including members of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and markets’ welfare associations (MWAs) across central, eastern and northern areas of Delhi -- were briefed on the legal consequences of using EoL vehicles, the benefits of authorised scrapping and the importance of removing abandoned vehicles from residential areas and public spaces.

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“Traffic personnel and transport department representatives urged the public to avoid dealing with unauthorised scrap dealers for scrapping their EoL vehicles. RWAs and MWAs were encouraged to help spread the message and support removing abandoned vehicles, which can obstruct traffic and affect public safety and cleanliness.

“The Zone-1 traffic police personnel have impounded 9,916 EoL vehicles so far,” Arya added.