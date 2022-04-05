Over 25,000 foreigners overstayed in India last year

New Delhi: As many as 25,143 foreigners overstayed in the country after their visas expired in 2021 compared to 54,576 and 40,239 in 2019 and 2020, Union minister Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Tuesday.

“The overall total number of overstaying foreigners from the period prior to 2019 and up to 31st December 2021 is 3,93,431,” Rai said in a written reply to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party member Parvesh Verma’s question on foreigners overstaying in India.

In response to a query on whether such foreigners have been found to be involved in anti-national, anti-social, or any criminal activities, Rai said, “Specific information of foreigners with an expired visa involved in anti-national, anti-social or any criminal activities is not maintained centrally.”

On remedial measures, Rai said powers vested with the Centre under the Foreigners Act to identify and deport illegally staying foreign nationals have also been entrusted to the states, Union territories, and the Bureau of Immigration. He added the Centre has advised the states and territories to sensitise law enforcement and intelligence agencies to take prompt steps in identifying undocumented migrants and initiating deportation processes expeditiously.