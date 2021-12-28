30 students of Pune institute fall ill, officials suspect food poisoning; probe underway

About 30 girls of a training institute in Pune, Maharashtra, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after a Christmas dinner following which many of them had to be admitted to a hospital. An investigation is underway.

The incident happened at Nav Gurukul training centre of Flora Institute of Technology, Kusegaon in Bhor taluka. Local block development officer Vishal Tanpure said 31 students started complaining of stomach upset and nausea after eating some food items for Christmas.

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said the girls had consumed food items made from paneer (Indian cottage cheese) for Christmas. “On Monday, some of them complained of stomach ache and nausea. A total of 22 girls have been taken to Bhor sub-district hospital. Of them seven are admitted and the rest are being treated at the OPD level. The remaining students have been taken to Sassoon hospital," he said.

Officials said the condition of all 30 girls was stable, adding that necessary samples were being collected for examination. “The local administration has initiated the investigation and sent a team to collect food and water samples from the spot,” Tanpure was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The training institute, located near Khed Shivapur on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, is a non-profit organisation and offers a one-year free course in software programming to girls from low-income families, a PTI report said.

