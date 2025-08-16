Over 350 delays, 15 go-arounds, 2 diversions: Flight operations hit in Mumbai amid heavy rain

Over 350 flights were delayed, two diverted and over a dozen had to go-arounds amid unfavourable weather at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Several flights were delayed and others diverted amid heavy rain in Mumbai on Saturday. (For representation/Hindustan Times)

Sources in Mumbai Airport said that 15 aircraft bound for the city had to execute go-arounds on Saturday morning, while two flights were diverted to Nagpur and Ahmedabad. The diversions and go-around were made between 12 am and 6 am on Saturday.

According to the data from Flightradar, 283 departing flights from the Mumbai Airport were delayed, while 77 inbound flights were running behind schedule.

The flight disruptions come as Mumbai received heavy downpour in the early hours of Saturday. The downpour which began at around 1 am on Saturday, continued in the day, with parts of the city receiving over 200 mm of rain.

An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway at Mumbai Airport during a low-altitude go-around. A senior DGCA official said that there wereno injuries reported among the passengers or the crew, adding that the tail strike might have been caused by unfavourable weather conditions.

"On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely," a statement from the Indigo Spokesperson said.

The airline said that the aircraft will go through necessary checks, repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations.