Over 400k daily passengers a ‘historic’ feat: Scindia

India on Monday crossed the record of over 400,000 daily air passengers, the country’s highest since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, terming it a “historic day” for the ministry.

“After #COVID19, we have today crossed over 4 lakh daily passengers record; it’s a historic day for Civil Aviation Ministry,” Scindia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I have faith that in the coming days we will maintain this record,” he added.

The Union minister also informed that the ministry has issued new guidelines for air passengers, both international and domestic.

“For international traffic, we have prepared rules with Health Ministry & posted on websites that either vaccination certificates are to be uploaded or an RTPCR test is uploaded 72hrs before travelling,” Scindia was quoted as saying.

For domestic fliers, the minister said, RT-PCR negative report will no longer be required. He, however, said state governments can make some changes to the rules keeping on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in mind.

“RTPCR is no longer required for domestic travel, but many states, as per their thought process, have some rules & if they feel that cases are high & they want to take precautions, they have the right to do so,” the minister said.

