Home / India News / Over 440 million vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health ministry
india news

Over 440 million vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health ministry

In another significant achievement, Maharashtra on Monday became the first state to inoculate more than 10 million people with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, it said. The ministry said that 5,748,692 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 440 million, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

In another significant achievement, Maharashtra on Monday became the first state to inoculate more than 10 million people with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, it said.

The ministry said that 5,748,692 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

It said 720,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 349,496 doses as second in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 141,955,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 6572,678 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

