Over 50 start-ups working in space sector, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh has said that more than 50 start-ups were working in the space sector and about 10 of them have funding of over ₹50 crore or more individually.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at a meeting of science ministries, he added they were also working on software solutions for debris management in space.Singh said since the opening of the space sector for private players, innovative start-ups were coming in a big way to explore the untapped potential.

The minister said over the last four months, 11 more states, including Sikkim, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, have been preparing their science and technology policies. He added states and Union territories have been asked to identify the areas where technological interventions can help in resolving problems to enable ease of living.

Singh said Jammu and Kashmir will be assisted through the latest snow clearing technology while Puducherry and Tamil Nadu were being assisted in the restoration and renovation of beaches. He added with the help of the Capacity Building Commission, a template was also being prepared to take up theme-wise deliberations between the Centre and the states on specific needs from place to place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said the first round of meetings between science ministries of the states and the Centre has been completed. He added demands from the states for scientific solutions were being compiled. Singh said different states have different capacities but all of them are on board to work jointly with the Centre in areas such as R&D and innovation.