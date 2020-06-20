e-paper
Home / India News / Over 5k people return to India on June 19 under Vande Bharat Mission: Aviation minister

Over 5k people return to India on June 19 under Vande Bharat Mission: Aviation minister

The Vande Bharat Mission, exercise to bring back stranded Indian across the world amid Covid-19 restrictions, began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase, which began on June 11, will continue till June 30.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 05:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Medics screen a passenger after an Air India Express flight brought stranded Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the repatriation exercise ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ at the airport in Kochi on May 7, 2020. (PTI File Photo)
         

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that as many as 5,078 people have returned back to India on Friday under the Vande Bharat Mission.

“VBM flies high. IndiGo joins AI Express and Air India to fly back Indians. 5,078 people return from Paris, Moscow, Dhaka, Kiev, Auckland, Lagos, London, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Doha, Bishkek, Almaty, Dubai, Phnom Penh and Muscat today (June 19),” Puri tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission is the government of India’s initiative to bring back Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain Covid-19 spread.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase, which began on June 11, will continue till June 30.

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai gear up for Covid-19 spikes
Is China eyeing new world order?
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50,000, death toll breaches 2,000-mark
100 days of Covid-19: Forced to travel in the middle of a pandemic
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
