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Over 6,100 new TB cases in Maharashtra in 35 days; 11,091 villages flagged as high risk

Over 6,100 new TB cases found in Maharashtra in 35 days; 11,091 villages flagged as high risk

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 04:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Maharashtra has detected 6,111 new tuberculosis (TB) cases within the first 35 days of the Centre's 100-day TB-Free India campaign, while 11,091 villages in the state were identified as high-risk through an AI-based assessment system, a minister informed the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

TB prevalence was unusually high in Vidarbha's cotton-growing belt or tribal-dominated regions compared to other parts of Maharashtra(Representative image/Unsplash)

In a written reply, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar acknowledged that villages in Nagpur (482), Yavatmal (539), Amravati (504), Nashik (488) and Raigad (488) were among those identified by the Centre's AI-based system as high-risk under the "100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan".

He, however, said it was not correct that TB prevalence was unusually high in Vidarbha's cotton-growing belt or tribal-dominated regions compared to other parts of the state.

"Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, risk-based screening, active case finding and registration on the Nikshay portal are carried out regularly in all districts. No specific geographical area has been found to have an abnormally high burden of tuberculosis," the minister said.

 
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Home / India News / Over 6,100 new TB cases in Maharashtra in 35 days; 11,091 villages flagged as high risk
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