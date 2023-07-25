More than 600 guns unused in district police stations of Uttara Kannada

The Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka is facing an unusual situation as more than 600 firearms lie unused in various police stations following the death of their licence holders.

Despite the district issuing several firearm licences for crop protection and self-defence, the reluctance of the deceased license holders’ family members to claim the weapons has led to this peculiar scenario, officials familiar with the matter said.

Over the past 25 years, starting from 1994-95, 6,370 firearms have been licensed by the Uttara Kannada district administration. These include 5,672 firearms used for crop protection and 698 for self-defence purposes. However, more than ten% of these licensed firearms have been left unclaimed after the demise of the original licence holders.

In the hilly taluks of the district, the issue arises from the fact that the children of the deceased licence holders are not interested in transferring the licences in their names.

Meanwhile, in the coastal areas, the maintenance of guns poses challenges as the iron spare parts corrode quickly due to the salty air. As a result, many family members have expressed their disinterest in owning firearms, leading to their deposition at the police stations.

According to an official, the process of transferring the firearm licence from a deceased licensee to their children is also lengthy and cumbersome, requiring multiple formalities and approvals from the police department, district administration, and government authorities. Additionally, the burden of adhering to regulations and submitting the firearm during elections or emergencies further dissuades many from reclaiming the licences.

When the family members notify the police department of their decision not to retain the firearm, the department proceeds to inform the district administration. Subsequently, the DC orders the confiscation of unclaimed firearms, and the iron parts are auctioned, while the wooden components are disposed of through burning.

‘’My father was a licence holder of SBBL gun who passed away three years ago. If I want to get the licence transferred into my name, I have to avail rifle training provided by the police department, and again go to many offices to avail licence hence I decided not to get back the gun,‘’ Devaraja Naika, a farmer in Kumta, said.

He said that a decade ago, the licence renewal fee was just ₹100 for three years of renewal, and then the state government hiked it to ₹500 per year. “For five years renewal, we have to shell out ₹2500 and again provide a medical certificate, two neighbours as witnesses, and a residential certificate to the police station. It is a lengthy procedure even the same for renewal also. Even more, if we want to sell guns to others, there is no demand for used guns. An SBBL gun costs ₹20,000- ₹25,000 for a new one, while the old gun’s value is not even ₹6000- ₹7000. If we keep the gun for ten years, the licence renewal fee would be ₹5000 and should visit offices for renewal.”

“The firearms should be handed over to the police department soon after a licence dies. If there is a future need for a firearm, the family can apply for training provided by the police,‘’ Uttara Kannada district police superintendent of police N Vishnuvardhana told HT. However, if there is no requirement, a written refusal must be given, and only after completing the necessary legal procedures will the firearm be deactivated.