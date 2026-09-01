New Delhi, Over 7,200 corruption cases probed by the CBI were pending trials in different courts, including 409 for more than two decades, according to a latest report by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Over 7,200 corruption cases probed by CBI pending trials, 409 for more than 2 decades

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Out of the total of 7,229 cases pending trials in courts, 1,612 were pending for less than three years, 860 for over three years and up to five years, and 1,901 for more than five years and up to 10 years as on December 31, 2025, the Central Vigilance Commission report said.

As many as 2,447 cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act were pending for more than 10 years and up to 20 years, and 409 for over 20 years, the CVC annual report 2025 said.

There were around 14,083 appeals and revisions, including writ petitions, pending in high courts and the Supreme Court.

Of the total cases, 739 were pending for more than 20 years, 1,347 for over 15 years but less than 20 years, and 3,161 for more than 10 years but less than 15 years, the report said.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 3,854 such appeals and revisions were pending for more than five years but less than 10 years, 1,987 for over two years but less than five years and 2,995 for less than two years, the report made public recently said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 3,854 such appeals and revisions were pending for more than five years but less than 10 years, 1,987 for over two years but less than five years and 2,995 for less than two years, the report made public recently said. {{/usCountry}}

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There were 473 corruption cases pending investigation with the CBI, 39 of them for more than five years, 37 for over three years but less than five years and 33 for more than two years but less than three years, it said.

As many as 72 cases were pending investigation for more than one year but less than two years and 292 for less than one year, as on December 31, 2025.

"It is expected of CBI to complete investigation within one year of registration of a case. Completion of investigation would imply filing of chargesheet in a court of law wherever warranted, after receipt of sanction from the competent authority, if required," the report said.

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However, some delay has been observed in completion of investigation in certain cases, including "delay in obtaining responses to Letters Rogatory " and "time consumed in verification of documents/title deeds, etc., in disproportionate asset cases", among others, the report said.

It cited "delay in providing relevant records/documents by the authorities concerned", "time-consuming efforts required for scrutiny of voluminous records, especially in economic offences and bank fraud cases", and "time and efforts required to locate and examine witnesses available at remote locations" as reasons for delay in completion of investigation.

In 2025, the CBI registered 1,005 regular cases/preliminary inquiries/Lokpal references.

A total of 265 traps were laid for the detection of bribery cases last year, while 81 regular cases for possession of disproportionate assets were registered during the same period, it said.

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Out of 1,005 cases, 161 cases were taken up on the orders of the Constitutional courts and 27 cases on the references received from state governments/Union territories.

As many as 615 corruption-related cases were registered by the CBI in 2025, involving 855 public servants . A total of 654 cases were disposed of last year, the report said.

Thirty-four department cases were pending against CBI officers – 21 against Group A officers and 13 against Group B and C officers – at various stages, it said.

Of these, eight were pending for more than four years, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.