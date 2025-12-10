Over 70% turnout in first phase of rural, urban body polls in Kerala

Over 70% of registered voters exercised their franchise on Tuesday in the first phase of the elections to the three-tier rural and urban local bodies in Kerala, officials of the State Election Commission (SEC) said. An elderly woman casts her vote during the first phase of Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.) (PTI)

The average turnout in the seven districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam, where polling was held on Tuesday, at 7 pm crossed 71%.

Long queues were witnessed at several polling booths, especially in rural areas, even after the official voting deadline ended at 6pm.

The turnout at 7pm in various districts was 67.10% in Thiruvananthapuram, 70% in Kolla, 66.1% in Pathanamthitta, 73.58% in Alappuzha, 70.68% in Kottayam, 71.28% in Idukki and 74.31% in Ernakulam. The turnout figures are expected to change marginally when all votes are compiled.

“The final figures are yet to be compiled, but we are expecting a turnout of around 75% in the first phase,” said A Shajahan, the state election commissioner.

Polling in one booth in Mannanchery panchayat in Alappuzha district was suspended as a result of the candidate’s name not being clear on the EVM. Repolling will take place in the booth on Thursday, officials said.

The elections were largely peaceful except for a confrontation between LDF and BJP activists in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits where the latter accused the former of casting fake votes with the help of transgender persons. Police had to intervene to break the scuffle.

All three major fronts — LDF, UDF and NDA —are optimistic of a good performance in the polls, considered the semi-final before the Assembly elections next year.

The second phase of the polls will be held in the remaining seven districts -- Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod -- on Thursday. The counting of votes will be held on Saturday, December 13.