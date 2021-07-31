Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Over 1,800 crore sent to states, UTs to fight Covid-19: Mandaviya
india news

Over 1,800 crore sent to states, UTs to fight Covid-19: Mandaviya

According to the Union health ministry, more than 31.4 million unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The nationwide vaccination drive started on January 16 this year.(ANI/Twitter)

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the Centre has disbursed 1827.8 crore to states and Union territories (UTs) to fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He said this is 15 per cent of the 'Emergency Covid Response Package' sanctioned by the central government.

" 1,827.80 crore (15 per cent of the total amount of 'Emergency Covid Response Package') fixed by the Central Government to fight against Covid-19 has been sent to the states and UTs," the Union health minister said on Twitter.

According to the Union health ministry, more than 31.4 million unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

The ministry said that over 487.8 million vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 45,82,60,052 doses.

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), meanwhile, said that 17,76,315 tests were conducted on Friday to detect the infection, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the nation to 46,64,27,038

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination started from June 21 this year. The nationwide vaccination drive started on January 16 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP