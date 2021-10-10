Owaisi friend of past life, Mohan Bhagwat 'Shakuni': Engineer wants Sundays off

The leave application of a Madhya Pradesh engineer posted in Malwa district has gone viral on social media as he prayed to his senior for off on Sundays because he wants to go door-to-door begging on Sundays. But why? In his application, deputy engineer Rajkumar Yadav explained in detail that he wants to embark on the religious journey to erase his ego, the realisation that dawn upon him after he suddenly had a flashback of his last birth, Livehindustan reported. The story does not end here. The engineer also receives a reply from his senior who says that the journey to erase one's ego should begin by not thinking that he can spend his Sundays the way he wants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his previous life, as the engineer describes, he was a character of the Mahabharata, with Hyderabad MP Asaduddhin Owaisi being his friend Nakul and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was the 'Shakuni mama'. He wrote he wants to know more about his past life and that's why he wants to study Gita. On Sunday, he will go begging, he wrote expecting that his senior will grant him leave on Sundays.

The reply to the bizarre leave application has also gone vial with Janpad Panchayat CEO Parag Panthi advising him to work on Sunday to erase his ego, instead of begging. He wrote in his reply that the very thought that one can spend his Sundays the way he wants is egoistic thinking. Extending his support to the deputy engineer's endeavour, his senior said he will help him destroy his ego by making him work on Sundays.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dear deputy engineer, you want to erase your ego, it is a matter of great happiness. To this end, our cooperation can help you achieve your goal. A person is often egotistical and thinks that he can spend his Sundays at will. Destroying this ego from its roots is indispensable for your progress. Therefore, keeping in view your desire for spiritual progress, you are ordered to work every Sunday by being present in the office, so that your ego of celebrating Sunday as a holiday can be destroyed,” Parag Panthi wrote in reply.