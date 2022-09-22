Owaisi hits out at UP govt over survey of madrasas in Kanpur: ‘A conspiracy…’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the ongoing survey of madrasas in Kanpur.

Owaisi alleged there is a conspiracy behind this survey and also attacked the state government over a survey of the properties managed by Sunni and Shia Central Waqf Boards in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Why are you (Uttar Pradesh government) surveying Waqf properties only? Do it for Hindu Endowments Board properties too. I was saying there's a conspiracy behind the madrasas' survey. It's coming to the fore. UP govt is violating Article 300 (Right to property),” Owaisi said while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read| After madrasas, UP orders survey of Waqf property

“If someone has illegally registered Govt property as Waqf property, fight it in Court, go to Tribunal. UP Govt is targeting Waqf property & trying to snatch it away. Such a targeted survey is absolutely wrong. We condemn it. It's systematic targeting of Muslims,” the AIMIM chief added.

The survey of madrasas in Kanpur started on Tuesday. According to an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the survey will be based on 12 aspects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are checking certain points such as land records, syllabus, cleanliness, housing facilities etc. Some madrasas have been identified to be checked. There are 25 madrasas in the city area. The rest are in surrounding villages," sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Nagpal told ANI on Tuesday.

Earlier, the state government declared to survey unrecognised madrasas to ascertain details regarding the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation. The survey is being conducted to ensure basic facilities for the students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail