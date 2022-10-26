'Owaisi ji, when will AIMIM get hijab-clad chief?': BJP's dig on Rishi Sunak debate

The BJP on Wednesday took a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi amid the ongoing debate over 'Muslim PM' that started after Indian-origin Rishi Sunak became the UK Prime Minister. As many opposition leaders lamented that this is not possible in India because of the 'majoritarian' government, Owaisi reiterated that it is his dream to see a hijab-clad prime minister in India. To this, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla asked when the party will first have a hijab-clad president. Read | Rishi Sunak's appointment surprise for Pak, says IAS officer Shah Faesal; ‘Only in India…’

"Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?" Poonawalla tweeted.

Also Read | 'The day all Muslims say Bharat Mata ki Jai': Vivek Agnihotri on Rishi Sunak debate

Amid the hijab controversy in Karnataka, Owaisi earlier said that there will be a hijab-clad prime minister in India. Later, he clarified that he said nothing wrong as he said only what he wished for. As a fresh debate broke out following Rishi Sunak's ascent to power, Owaisi repeated what he said earlier. "I already said that by God's grace there will be a hijab-clad prime minister in India in my life time or after. I already said," Owaisi said on being asked to comment on Rishi Sunak.

