Owaisi on dispute over placing idol near dargah: ‘We know bulldozers will be…’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan whether his government will arrest those accused of “desecrating a mosque” in Neemuch as he took a jibe on the ongoing bulldozer politics. Prohibitory orders were imposed in a part of Neemuch city after tension in the area over the installation of Lord Hanuman’s idol near a dargah.

“Sir @CMMadhyaPradesh will your government arrest the accused for desecrating a masjid & Dargah, (sic)” tweeted Owaisi. “we know Bulldozers will be used against innocent Muslims only.”

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Neemuch city late Monday night after stone-pelting and arson were reported as a section of people tried to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near Dargah, said police. Neemuch's Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told reporters that four cases were registered and nine people were rounded up so far.

The official further stated that the two groups were asked to come to the police control room for a discussion, but some people allegedly started hurling stones and damaged some motorcycles, reported PTI. Police confirmed that they used teargas shells to disperse the crowd after the groups gathered in the area.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh raised questions over the police’s alleged inaction citing no arrests in the case so far.

प्रश्न ४- पत्थरबाज़ी करने वाले कौन थे?

उत्तर मिला- दोनों तरफ़ के थे।

प्रश्न ५- क्या दोनों तरफ़ के लोगों पर कार्रवाई हुई या होगी?

उत्तर मिला - CCTV पर देख कर दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

प्रश्न ६- क्या मस्जिद जलाई गई?

उत्तर मिला- कुछ हिस्सों में आग लगी है।

4/n



⁦ pic.twitter.com/k0EzK6Fbia — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 17, 2022

“I would request the officials of the administration, you are connected with the Indian Constitution and the law. Not affiliated with any individual or any political party. Don't be under so much pressure. We know that Neemuch BJP MLA also lives in the locality where this incident has happened,” he tweeted.

